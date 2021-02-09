Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 8,354 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,954,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,920,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,866,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $135.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.