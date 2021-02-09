Paul Robbins Sells 17,300 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 949,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,443,807.

Paul Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$29,970.00.

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock opened at C$11.05 on Tuesday. Exco Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.30 million and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.89.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

XTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

