PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,436 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $441.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 11.49%. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

