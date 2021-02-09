PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in RingCentral by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $409.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $420.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -332.71 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $61,316,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,907 shares of company stock valued at $71,109,661. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.