PAYCENT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $437.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $216,106.10 and $437.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.67 or 0.05444391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.