PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 3.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.68. 113,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,028. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $282.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $333.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Truist boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

