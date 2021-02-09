PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 140166 raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

PYPL stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $281.72. 212,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,028. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $282.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

