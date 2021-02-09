PCHAIN (PI) Reaches One Day Volume of $292,943.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $11.10 million and $292,943.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,072,521 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

