PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PCM opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

