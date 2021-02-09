PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of PDFS opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $800.37 million, a P/E ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,857,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 38.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,643,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.