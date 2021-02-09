PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and approximately $186,287.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.63 or 0.01077838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.74 or 0.05599264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041805 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 493,186,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,671,201 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

