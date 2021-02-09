Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.53.

PENN stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $3,140,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 69.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 357.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

