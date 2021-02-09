Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $99.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Shares of PENN opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $33,053,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

