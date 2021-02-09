Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $274,980.99 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 300.6% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $274,980.99 and approximately $13,808.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,587,236 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

