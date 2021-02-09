Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 313 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of TRI opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

