Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

