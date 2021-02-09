Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.73.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,151.38 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $975.90 and a 200-day moving average of $923.38.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

