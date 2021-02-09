Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0135

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $484,344.45 and $6,108.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00214346 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00063051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00195406 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00061611 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,848,684 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

