PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.13. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 2,727 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.