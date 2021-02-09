Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders bought a total of 70,800 shares of company stock worth $296,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.63. 37,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

