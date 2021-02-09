Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. 153,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,787,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.