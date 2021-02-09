Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,460. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

