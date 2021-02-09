Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 81,975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 43,447 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.