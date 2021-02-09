Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.88. 6,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,667. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

