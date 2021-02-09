Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,944 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11,293.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 79,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.1% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. 207,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,846,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.