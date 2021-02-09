Pi Financial Lowers Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Price Target to C$2.00

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

TML remained flat at $C$1.08 during trading on Tuesday. 33,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,750. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

