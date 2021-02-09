Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading 7.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Pilgrim’s Pride traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.74. 1,254,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 759,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.