PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

