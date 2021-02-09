Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,875 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.