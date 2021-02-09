Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

