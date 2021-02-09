Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.