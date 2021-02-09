Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NYSE:NKE opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.30. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

