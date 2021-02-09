Piper Sandler Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $267.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

IAC opened at $251.54 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $252.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day moving average of $148.24.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $8,080,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 111.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 793.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 123,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

