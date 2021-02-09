Pivot Token (PVT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $874,185.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.01034027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.67 or 0.05364660 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020845 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00029724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00038846 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

