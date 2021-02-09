Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

