Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PLT has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Plantronics stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

