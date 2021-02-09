Playkey Market Capitalization Reaches $243,397.55 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Playkey has a total market cap of $243,397.55 and $89,536.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.01032227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.77 or 0.05386135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

