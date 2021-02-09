Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLTK. Bank of America began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

