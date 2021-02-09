Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.28. 3,431,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,173,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Several research firms have commented on PLTK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Get Playtika alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.