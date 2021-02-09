Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

