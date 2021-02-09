PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading 19.4% Higher

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s share price traded up 19.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.54. 21,775,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 14,925,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PolarityTE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $92.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in PolarityTE by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 306,246 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in PolarityTE by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in PolarityTE by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.