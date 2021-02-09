Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for $164.73 or 0.00362349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00050290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00206138 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00062346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00064146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00199227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,120 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games.

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

