Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Get Poshmark alerts:

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $69.01 on Monday. Poshmark has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $104.98.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.