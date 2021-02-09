Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. 7,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.