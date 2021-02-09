Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) Financial Contrast

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pretium Resources and Rock Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 7 4 0 2.36 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.08, suggesting a potential upside of 51.99%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rock Energy Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 15.38% 16.09% 9.83% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Rock Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $484.54 million 4.35 $40.92 million $0.55 20.44 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns 100% interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rock Energy Resources Company Profile

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.