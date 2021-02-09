Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,985 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 176.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.41 and a 200 day moving average of $186.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

