Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,881 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $532.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.10. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

