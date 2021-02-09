Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

TSN opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

