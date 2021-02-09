Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $66.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745,226 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $66,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

