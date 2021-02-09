Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,559 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19,862.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,034,000 after acquiring an additional 833,641 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,615,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

